[email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head-To-Head Review

[email protected] Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares [email protected] Technology and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares [email protected] Technology and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio [email protected] Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.20 $112.06 million $0.84 12.86

Analyst Ratings

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than [email protected] Technology.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for [email protected] Technology and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score [email protected] Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of [email protected] Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats [email protected] Technology on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About [email protected] Technology

[email protected] Technology, Inc.is a development stage company. It intends to pursue investment, joint venture, and acquisition opportunities in the areas of health care technology products and services and life sciences. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

