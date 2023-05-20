EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Price Performance

NYSE NPO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.68. 138,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,220. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.