EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. 4,657,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,246. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

