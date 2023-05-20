Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.06. 138,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,049. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.23.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.5936693 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

