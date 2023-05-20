Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 1,290,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,376. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

