Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Lowered to $221.00 at Mizuho

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.18.

Shares of ESS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 236,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,455. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.50. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 33.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

