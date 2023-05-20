Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.33 or 0.00068049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $60.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,942.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00341575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00562021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00431831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,034,229 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

