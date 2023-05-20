Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,815.37 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,815.37 or 0.06738268 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $218.34 billion and approximately $2.90 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,272,752 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

