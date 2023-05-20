Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,818.74 or 0.06717730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion and approximately $2.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,272,752 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.