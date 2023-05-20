Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

