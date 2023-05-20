Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of FN stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

