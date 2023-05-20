Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.