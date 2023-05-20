FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.98 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $97.98 million and $2,296.01 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.69137645 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,511.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars.

