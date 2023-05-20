Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 1,513,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,336. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

