FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

