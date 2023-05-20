FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

