FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.08 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

