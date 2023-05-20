Financial Insights Inc. Acquires 26,595 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 1,471,412 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $32,644,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

About Cameco

Cameco stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,381. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

