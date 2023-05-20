Financial Insights Inc. Boosts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,371,000 after buying an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.73. 8,720,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.