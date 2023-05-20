Financial Insights Inc. Buys 3,187 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. 2,461,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

