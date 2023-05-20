Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.69. 2,683,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,658. The company has a market cap of $286.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

