Financial Insights Inc. Has $628,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BA traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $205.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day moving average is $198.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.