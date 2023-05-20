Financial Insights Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,040. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $294.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.