Financial Insights Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,040 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. 10,285,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,957. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.58.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

