First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FCCO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.62. 53,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Community by 79.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in First Community by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in First Community by 64.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 169,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

