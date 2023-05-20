First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $26.23. 1,029,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,999. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $481,555.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

