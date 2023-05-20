First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.53. 2,043,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,716. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. First Solar has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,093. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

