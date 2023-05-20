First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.08 and last traded at $150.91. 383,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 411,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

