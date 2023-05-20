Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.
