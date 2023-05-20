Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Flotek Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FTK stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.54.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.
