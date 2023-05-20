Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FTK stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.54.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.22 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flotek Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.