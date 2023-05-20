Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,314,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

