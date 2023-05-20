Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

FSM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $994.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

