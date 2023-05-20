Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:FET opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $834,120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $204,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

