Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Price Hits $2.35

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00008667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $43.27 million and approximately $104,160.04 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,449,662 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

