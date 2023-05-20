Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 57.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

