Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

