Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,535,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.