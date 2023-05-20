Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FULC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,687.81% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 293.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

