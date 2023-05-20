Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 7.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.16. 2,154,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,645,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.
Futu Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
