Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 7.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.16. 2,154,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,645,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.59.

The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

