GateToken Price Tops $4.88 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $477.05 million and $537,370.13 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00018129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026032 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,913.23 or 1.00013856 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,940 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,939.7307837 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.88381672 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $674,015.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

