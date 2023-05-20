Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $582.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,405 shares of company stock valued at $945,490. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

