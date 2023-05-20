Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Trading Down 4.5 %

GCO opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Genesco has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Genesco by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.