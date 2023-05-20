Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Genmab A/S worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMAB. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $631.96.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $717.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

