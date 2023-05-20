GensoKishi Metaverse Market Cap Achieves $10.91 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,702,533 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

