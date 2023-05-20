Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $440.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

