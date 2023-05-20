Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,483,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

