Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on GNL. B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.9 %
Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.30.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
