Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.19 million. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $5.71 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $167.40 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

