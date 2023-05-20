GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $548.49 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $548.49 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for $62.89 or 0.00232473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,214,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,721,490 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

