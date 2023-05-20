GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CFO Purchases $98,329.49 in Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) CFO Jason Schulz acquired 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $98,329.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,000.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($9.55). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199,524 shares in the last quarter.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

