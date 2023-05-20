Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 31st

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GER opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $221,072.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,917 shares of company stock valued at $800,710.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
