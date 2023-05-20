Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on May 31st

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $221,072.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,917 shares of company stock valued at $800,710.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 162.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

