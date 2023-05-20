Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Raised to $4.20 at HSBC

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.87.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,201,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059,910. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. Grab has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Grab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.